Cooler Weather Comes in to End July

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, July 26th

Showers and thunderstorms to our west are heading in this direction with an oncoming cold front. It’s likely that most of West Tennessee remains rain-free during the daytime but after sunset and before sunrise Friday wet weather will move in. Not everyone will get rain, but we will all see a significant drop in humidity and temperatures on Saturday.

TONIGHT

Tonight, West Tennessee has a 40% chance for stray showers and thunderstorms under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms aren’t expected to be strong tonight, but we could have a few heavy downpours and one or two thunderstorms with frequent lightning. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s at the coolest point of the night.

Stray showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the first half of the day tomorrow but we’ll get drier in the afternoon with breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will only warm up to the middle 80s with winds from the north at 5-10 miles per hour. Get ready for a fantastic weekend! We’ll be starting cool and crisp Saturday so tune into WBBJ for the latest weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

