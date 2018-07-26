Farmers learn new research at No-Till Field Day in Milan

MILAN, Tenn — The University of Tennessee Agriculture Research and Education Center hosted its 30th No-Till Crop Production Field Day at their center in Milan.

Dr. Tyson Raper, a specialist in cotton and small grains, says he is researching ways to improve the soil in West Tennessee.

“The University of Tennessee is on the cutting edge. We’re pushing the envelope on weed control, on insect control, from a precision ag standpoint,” he said.

The No-Till Field Day was originally created to teach farmers how to plant their crop without tilling the soil.

“There are some real benefits to cover crops, basically crops that we’re not going to harvest over winter to protect soil and help build soil quality,” Raper said.

That’s just one of the techniques they are learning. Farmers say they are able to use what they learn here in their everyday lives. “We got some information on when some of the new technology is going to be released for our control and our cotton, and some of the technology that’s coming down the pike, you know,” John Parrish, a farmer from Medina, said.

“It brings in a lot of information, it brings in people from different states to look and do,” Don Parker, a farmer from Paris, said.

Farmers and producers were at the No-till Field Day to learn about the new technology in the industry. Students were also there making connections and building networks.

“I think it’s a great networking experience for anybody in school right now looking to go into the agricultural field,” Samantha Barrow said. She is a senior soil and water conservation major at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

She says even though she is still in school, she will be able to use this information in her career. “It makes us more efficient as farmers and helps students to learn about the new technologies and varieties,” she said.