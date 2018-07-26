Hardin County taking a simple approach to the season, get better with each rep

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Hardin County Tigers are led by head coach Matthew Smith, and for those who are familiar with Smith, knows he means business.

He runs a college style program in Savannah where there are no excuses from his players, and they play tough and hard.

He was asked about the message he delivers to his team each day, and it’s a pretty simple one, but effective if the players buy in.

“We just come out and we’re trying to get better every day, just trying to take it one step at a time and getting better along the way,” Smith said.

Smith’s staff will have their hands full this season again as they try to get a big group of underclassmen ready to go. His starting quarterback is a sophomore who took over as a freshman midway through the 2017 season. But he believes the reps some of these young guys got last season, will go a long way this season.

“We’re really still a young team this year you know we only got eleven seniors on the team this year so we’re still fairly young but like you mentioned, a lot of those guys have played so we think and hope that will help,” he said.

Hardin County will open up the season on the road against Craigmont.