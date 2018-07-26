Haywood County residents tell Tyson Foods, “Don’t tread on Tennessee”

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Many West Tennesseans welcome Tyson’s new plants, which are set to be in both Humboldt and Union City, but with plants comes chicken houses, and many Haywood County residents tell the chicken production giant, “Don’t tread on Tennessee.”

“I was initially inspired to put this meeting together because I have a conscious about what CAFEDS, which are Concentrated Animal Feeding operations, do to the earth,” said meeting organizer Belinda Sellari.

People living in Haywood County say they are concerned about Tyson Foods expanding their chicken production operation in West Tennessee.

“I don’t think when they came to Haywood County they realized that we were going to put up this kind of fight,” said Haywood County resident, Natalie Pinner.

Pinner says her son is the sixth generation to live on her family farm, and says she’s worried the addition will ruin their rural quality of life.

“We were going from a quiet, secluded area to now just all of this commotion everyday on this small road,” Pinner said.

Community members say the chicken growing operation will pollute the air and local waterways.

“The problems that we might see from this is the accumulation of too much phosphorus and nitrates that will lead to algae blooms causing problems for aquatic species,” said Scott Banbury, Conservation Program Coordinator for the Tennessee Chapter of the Sierra Club.

Because of this, they say they want to be able to make their own regulations.

“We do everything as a community and this would just put a damper on all of that,” said Pinner, “and I just want them to realize we’re not standing for it.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry reached out to Tyson Food representatives Thursday afternoon for a comment, but they did not get back to us as of that evening.

So far, meeting organizers tell us one farmer contracted under Tyson had purchased two pieces of property in their county, but as of now, both have been put back on the market.