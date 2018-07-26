Investigation continues after man killed in Hardin Co. shooting

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County deputies responded to a home early Thursday morning where they found a man dead from a gun shot wound.

Investigators said deputies responded to the Hamburg Loop home around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim as 19-year-old Bruce Lee Deloit of Savannah.

The TBI said they are investigating the shooting as a possible homicide. No suspect information was immediately available.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person is being questioned in connection with the shooting, but no charges have been filed in connection with Deloit’s death.

TBI has not confirmed a motive for the shooting. As of now an investigation is still ongoing.

The TBI said Deloit’s body is being taken to Memphis for an autopsy.