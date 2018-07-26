Little Miss Milan raises money for upcoming pageant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Little Miss Milan is fundraising for her next pageant in Jackson. To get there, she is fundraising at PizzaRev.

The donations will help Kastle Armstrong go to her next pageant in August.

Kastle says she loves doing pageants and wants to make sure she can keep going. Her mom says the donations mean a lot to her and the family.

“The money means a lot to us because it shows us how many people are behind us and how many people actually want her to win just like I do,” Little Miss Milan’s mother Brittany Chalk said.

For more information on how you can donate, visit the Kastle Armstrong, Little Miss Milan Facebook page.