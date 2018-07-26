Local rehabilitation center celebrates one year in business

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local rehabilitation center celebrates helping nearly 1,000 patients over the past year.

Spire Rehabilitation Hospital opened it doors on July 1, 2017.

CEO Julie Taylor said Spire is a 48 bed in-patient acute rehab hospital that works with patients of all ages that have gone through a variety of traumas such as a stroke, brain injury, and broken bones.

Taylor said it is humbling to see patients improve and heal while in their care.

“It has been challenging, it’s been frustrating, it’s been probably one of the biggest blessings even for me and for the team to know that we’ve helped about 900 patients in the past year, go home,”