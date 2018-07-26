Mugshots : Madison County : 7/25/18 – 7/26/18 July 26, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Annon Aloqili Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Alberto Estes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Antonio Brawner Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Athanasios Bardis Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Benita Odom Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Bobby Bedwell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Bryan Pearson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Cody Weir Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Dustin Brown Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Gewaun Johnson Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Jeffrey Bryant Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Joshua Stricklin Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Lynn Steele Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Mary Moore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Melissa Robinson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Rufus Irvin Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Shaniece Slates Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Stephen Maples Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Willie Douglass Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/25/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/26/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore