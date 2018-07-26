Mugshots : Madison County : 7/25/18 – 7/26/18

1/19 Annon Aloqili Driving while unlicensed

2/19 Alberto Estes Violation of probation

3/19 Antonio Brawner Vandalism

4/19 Athanasios Bardis Violation of order of protection



5/19 Benita Odom Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

6/19 Bobby Bedwell Failure to appear

7/19 Bryan Pearson Violation of probation

8/19 Cody Weir Violation of community corrections



9/19 Dustin Brown Violation of community corrections

10/19 Gewaun Johnson Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

11/19 Jeffrey Bryant Simple domestic assault

12/19 Joshua Stricklin Failure to appear, violation of probation



13/19 Lynn Steele Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/19 Mary Moore Violation of community corrections

15/19 Melissa Robinson Violation of probation

16/19 Rufus Irvin Public intoxication



17/19 Shaniece Slates Failure to appear

18/19 Stephen Maples Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/19 Willie Douglass Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/25/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/26/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.