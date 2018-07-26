STAR Center celebrates major milestone

JACKSON, Tenn.–A special needs center is celebrating a major milestone.

The STAR Center celebrated its 30th anniversary Thursday night on Old Humboldt Road.

Founder Margaret Doummitt spoke at the event. Attendees also shared stories and testimonials.

“You know, only 4% of businesses see their 10 year anniversary and so we understand that we are in a very special place and what we want to do is just thank the community because without the support we would not have made it into the 10th year, the 20th year and no way in the world would we have ever seen 30,” said Dave Bratcher, President of STAR Center.

Bratcher says he look forward to announcing some new programs for this upcoming year.