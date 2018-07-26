Stores prepare for crowds during TN tax-free weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local stores are getting ready for Tennessee’s tax-free weekend.

“You know school is starting next week, so there’s a little panic,” Academy Sports + Outdoors Store Director Steve Johnson said.

The tax-free weekend kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 27. “It will be busy,” Johnson said. “It will feel like the holiday in the middle of the year, but you know, we’re ready for it.”

Johnson said they are staffed and stocked up on everything from shirts to shoes and backpacks. “We have Adidas, JanSport, Under Armour, Nike,” he said. “We have a lot of selections for under $30.”

James Robinson owns The Uniform Source on Vann Drive in Jackson. He said they added inventory and extended hours. “Sunday’s we’re normally not open, but I feel like it’s necessary and we’re glad to do that,” Robinson said.

The Uniform Source lets customers preorder their uniforms. The store holds onto the items until tax-free weekend then completes the purchase. Customers can come back after tax-free weekend to pick up the uniforms.

“They’re going to be buying it regardless,” Robinson said. “Ten percent off makes a big difference.”

Robinson said the tax-free holiday is good for the community and local business. “It keeps people used to coming into stores,” he said.

Johnson said they are ready to take care of customers. “It’s busy,” he said. “It’s crazy.”

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 29.

Clothes and school supplies that cost less than $100 are tax free. Computers, laptops and tablets less than $1,500 are also tax exempt.