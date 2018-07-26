UPDATE: 1 in custody in possible homicide in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a possible homicide that occurred early Thursday morning.

Bruce Lee Deloit, 19, of Savannah was found Thursday morning deceased of a gunshot wound at a residence on Hamburg Loop, according to the TBI.

The sheriff’s office has confirmed Zack Bullock is in custody in connection with the possible homicide.

Deputies received the call about the incident at 1:50 a.m.

Deloit’s body will be transported to Memphis where an autopsy will be scheduled, according to the TBI.

The investigation is ongoing.

