U.S. congressional candidate Dr. George Flinn makes stop in west Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn.–A U.S. congressional candidate makes a stop in Jackson, Thursday.

Dr. George Flinn is running to represent District 8 in Washington, which covers parts of West Tennessee.

Flinn stopped by outside of the Madison County Election Commission in west Jackson to talk with early voters.

Flinn, a physician and Memphis businessman said he wants to offer a clear choice for voters.

“The first thing I’ll focus on is taking West Tennessee values, whatever the votes are, West Tennessee values, conservative, true conservative values, need to be in congress. The votes need to be that way, and the attitude needs to be that way. We can win, we can win,” said Dr. Flinn.

This is Flinn’s third attempt running for the seat currently held by incumbent David Kustoff.