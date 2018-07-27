Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee, we’re starting the day off a little warmer with temps in the low 70s for most. The skies for the most part are overcast as well as a weak front continues pushing south across the area this morning. There are a few lingering showers this morning especially south of I-40 this morning, there will be a gradual shift from north to south with the front pushing rain chances out of the forecast by this afternoon. We’ll see sunshine return along with less humid air working into the area this afternoon and this evening. High temps will be in the middle 80s. The weekend will be perfect as an area of high pressure takes over. Have a great weekend!



