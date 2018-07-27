The Amp concert series continues in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families and friends enjoyed a night of tunes in downtown Jackson.



It was all for a night at The Amp titled “Local Homegrown Musicians Under the Tent.” Friday night, Stacy Mitchart performed.

Bryan Moffitt, Iron Horse, and Jimmy Church Band will be performing in the next coming weeks.

“He’s a quite an entertainer. The band is probably the tightest band we have had all year. A lot of fun plays and a lot of different music, so it’s crowd pleasing,” says volunteer Jerry Gay.

The Amp is located next to the West Tennessee Farmers Market. The open air venue encourages guests to bring their picnic basket and enjoy food concessions.