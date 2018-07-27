Candidates campaign in Jackson as Election Day approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — Candidates made a final push Friday for votes in West Tennessee. Election Day is less than a week away.

Candidates greeted voters Friday outside the early voting site on North Parkway in Jackson. Republican Rep. David Kustoff wants to keep his seat in Congress.

Voters said they are glad to see candidates in Jackson. “Sometimes West TN and Jackson gets left behind by Nashville, and so it’s really good to see a lot of candidates paying attention to West Tennessee this year,” Kevin Adelsberger, a voter, said.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd also talked with people Friday heading to vote early in Jackson.

“I think it’s really interesting that they come this far to meet and greet with us and talk with us,” Tovonda Wallace, a voter, said.

Former governor Phil Bredesen, a Democrat, stopped Friday at The Learning House in Jackson to kick off the tax-free weekend. Bredesen is running for the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

“It’s really good that they’re putting a focus here and hopefully they’ll continue that focus if they get elected,” Adelsberger said.

Early voting ends Saturday, July 28. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 2.