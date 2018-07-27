Hardeman Co. leaders announce new jobs coming soon

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — There is good news for Hardeman County — new jobs are coming.

Royal Oak Lump Charcoal officials along with Hardeman County leaders announced Friday afternoon they will soon be doing business in the county.

Royal Oak officials say they will invest $15 million in a new facility that will eventually have 50 to 60 jobs.

The facility will be located north of Whiteville.

“We’ll be making the world’s greatest lump charcoal, made here in the USA and now made in Hardeman County, with some great Tennessee hardwoods,” Randy Beech said.

Groundbreaking is expected in the next 60 to 90 days.

The plant will hire employees in three phases.