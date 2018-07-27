Haywood Football looks to go one step further ahead of last season’s success

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Haywood Tomcats are preparing for their upcoming 2018 football season with hopes of going a step futher from last years success. The Tomcats were just one win away from a state championship last season.

Head Coach Steve Hookfin says the difference maker for this upcoming season is having his players buy in to what the coaching staff is telling them along with the players playing for each other.

“It was a very exciting season. Every game we played was a very competitive ballgame. We had a very tough schedule as we do this year, but that was last year’s team. Last year’s team was 11-3 and made it to the semifinals, this year’s team is still improving. We don’t know how good we are yet,” Hookfin said.

The Tomcats finished the 2017 season in the semifinals with a 35-28 loss to Springfield. Hookfin also says what is going to separate his squad from the rest is their discipline and accountability.

The Haywood Tomcats also graduated eight seniors.