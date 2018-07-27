Less Humid Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, July 27th

It’s a beautiful afternoon in West Tennessee! Temperatures only warming up to the middle 80s will cool quickly tonight. You may already notice that the humidity is dropping as drier air continues to come in. The cold front that came through last night has left a few clouds in the area for now but we’re done for rain until early next week!

Under clear skies and calm winds, temperatures will start out in the lower to middle 60s Saturday morning. The humidity will be even lower than it has been lately so it’ll feel great out tomorrow with sunny skies in the morning gradually becoming cloudy throughout the day. We’ll stay mostly dry today through Saturday night too with mainly clear skies overnight and temperatures in the middle 60s Sunday morning. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com