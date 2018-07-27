Mugshots : Madison County : 7/26/18 – 7/27/18 July 27, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Lucas Scoggins Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Sarah Thorpe Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Atrol Campbell Jr. Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Christopher Barren Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Christy Poole Theft under $500, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Ashley Snider Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17David Baker Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17David Riggs Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Deonta Croft Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Frederick Martin Aggravated assault, theft of motor vehicle, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Jessica Denise Gray Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17John Surratt Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Lovie Martin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Michael Jones Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Wesley Gunn Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Rochester Savage Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Travion Williams Identity theft, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/27/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore