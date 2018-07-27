Randy Boyd Foundation presents Jackson with $100K check for TN Dog Park Dash

JACKSON, Tenn. — A republican candidate for governor’s foundation donated $100,000 to help our four-legged friends.

The Randy Boyd Foundation presented the city of Jackson with the grand prize check for the Tennessee Dog Park Dash.

Randy and Jenny Boyd along with Mayor Jerry Gist, representatives from the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, Visit Jackson, Jackson Generals, community members and dogs joined for the presentation.

The grant requires the park to be built by 2020.

“I anticipate it being done much earlier,” said Mandy White with the Jackson Chamber. “We had our first planning meeting yesterday, and we’re ready to get started and get it active and get ready for our dogs to enjoy as soon as possible.”

The dog park will be located adjacent to the the Ball Park at Jackson, home of the Jackson Generals.