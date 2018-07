Sausage Roma

Submitted by: Kara Matthews

1 yellow squash

2 large tomatoes

1 zucchini

Handful of Mushrooms diced

2 cups baby Spinach

3 cloves garlic

1lb Hickory smoked sausage

Salt & peper

Olive oil

Pre-heat oven to 375. Cut sausage, squash and zucchini into quarters. Place in large bowl. Dice garlic, mushrooms and tomatoes. Add to bowl. Toss in olive oil to well coat all. Place in glass baking dish toss in salt and paper. And place in oven for 35 to 40 minuets. Until squash is tender. .