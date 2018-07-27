Shoppers flock to stores for sales tax free weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Uniforms, and shoes, and book bags; oh my! Shoppers across the state and here in the Hub City came out Friday to take advantage of the first day of sales tax free weekend.

“We had at least 10 to 20 people standing at the door when we opened the doors this morning, so the foot traffic in the building has been great,” Shirley Williams, general manager at JC Penney in Jackson.

The holiday kicked off Friday morning at 12:01 and goes until Sunday night at 11:59. It includes certain categories of items under $100.

“Mostly your apparel areas, your shoes, backpacks, things like that,” Williams said, “getting ready for back to school.”

“I found like, really good shoes,” said shopper Maliya Hand. “It was awesome.”

“One of my shirts was, “my daily workout is keeping my eyes open.” It was kind of just shirts that I liked and kind of explained me a little bit,” said shopper Ethan Forsythe.

But these deals aren’t just for students.

“I’m doing back to work. I work in the school system, so this is good for me too,” said shopper Angie Page.

JC Penney also has discounts on items that were not tax exempt, calling it Black Friday in July. Shoppers say other local stores were holding similar promotions. Angie Page says she’s had a good shopping experience so far.

“Not as busy as I though it would be,” Page said. “Traffic hasn’t been bad. Check out lines haven’t been bad, and we’ve got some great deals.”

And maybe, just maybe, some new supplies will get your student in the learning mood.

“I’m excited to wear those outfits, but I’m not excited to go back to school,” Hand said.

Like many stores in the area, JC Penney will have extended store hours and also offer these deals and steals online. To stick with the back to school theme, JC Penney says their salons are also offering $10 kids haircuts for kindergarten through 6th grade, now through September 15.