U.S. Rep. Kustoff campaigns in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A congressman seeking re-election makes a stop in Jackson.

Republican Congressman David Kustoff greeted voters Friday outside the Madison County Election Commission.

Kustoff is seeking another term in the U.S. House of Representatives for Tennessee’s District 8.

Kustoff says he is working to make sure President Donald Trump’s agenda gets implemented. Kustoff says he is also working with the president to make sure the border wall is built.

“It’s an honor to work with the president, somebody who is a strong leader,” Rep. Kustoff said. “I’ll continue to do that, continue to provide good constituent services to the people of West Tennessee.”

Kustoff is running against Republicans George Flinn and Colleen Owens.

On the Democratic side are John Boatner and Erika Pearson.

James Hart is running as an independent.