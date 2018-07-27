With rough GOP primary, Tennessee Dems see gov’s race chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh have kept things mostly cordial in their Democratic primary for Tennessee governor.

Meanwhile, the four-way Republican contest has cost $45.8 million while the candidates tout their loyalty to President Donald Trump and toughness on immigration.

The formula for getting elected Tennessee governor as a Democrat remains elusive. The nominee would need to draw moderate Republicans and independents in a state that favored Trump by 26 percentage points in 2016.

Fitzhugh and Dean have billed themselves as leaders who can cross partisan barriers and make divided government work.

Dean carries a significant campaign cash edge into the Aug. 2 race. But Fitzhugh has grabbed a few endorsements important for Democrats, including the Tennessee State Employees Association and Tennessee Education Association.