A Less Humid Weekend

Weather Update – 6:30 a.m. – Saturday, July 28th

A nice start to our weekend! Starting off our Saturday morning with the lower 60’s and warming to the upper 80’s with light east winds. Dewpoints will stay lower which will keep it feeling a little more pleasant.

Under mostly clear skies and calm winds, temperatures will start out in the lower to middle 60s Saturday morning. The humidity will be even lower than it has been lately so it’ll feel great out today with sunny skies in the morning gradually becoming cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s at the warmest point of Saturday afternoon. We’ll stay mostly dry through Saturday night too with mainly clear skies overnight and temperatures in the middle 60s Sunday morning.

A slight chance for rain is forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance for scattered showers but rain looks likelier on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front moving through the area will bring a potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

