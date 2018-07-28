Betty Stanfill

Betty Stanfill, 85, died Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in Jackson, TN at her residence after a long illness. She was born in Jackson, TN to the parents of Jesse T. and Wilma Hamilton Holmes. She was retired from Regional Hospital as a nurse and was a member of The Springs of Jackson Church.

She is survived by two sons, Ray (Rena) Murphy of Bemis, TN; and Art Rodgers of Kingsport TN, two daughters, Jenny Williams of Jackson, TN and Betty (John) Lundy of Jackson, TN; one sister, Judy (Charles) McDonald of Jacksonville, FL; and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a Brother, Wayne Holmes, 2 daughters Barbara Lundy and Cindy Martin and a grandson, Christopher Murphy.

SERVICES: The Family will be receiving friends, Friday, July 27, 2018 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors with a Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 Noon with Bro. Bo Callahan officiating. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery.

