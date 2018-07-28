Cecil D. “Pete” Burns

Cecil D. “Pete” Burns, age 64 of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at his residence. Pete’s body is to be cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Pete Burns was born April 14, 1954 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to the late Buford Corbett Burns and the late Nadine Cooper Burns. He married Retha Forrest Burns on July 27, 1991 and she survives in Paris. Pete is also survived by daughters: Amy and Patricia Burns, both of Illinois, and Britany Nance of Paris; sons: Christopher Burns of Martin, Tennessee and Cody (Korie) Nance of Paris; sisters: Betty (Richard) Huelster and Sue (Phil) Stafford all of Oklahoma; grandchildren: Clay Bush, Addie Nance, Wyatt Nance, Nash Nance, Sterlyn Dunlap, Bradley Coleman, Josh Coleman, and Kaylynn Burns; numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents Pete is also preceded in death by two sisters: Evelyn Stafford and Carol Priddy, and by two brothers: Otis and Sandy Burns.

Pete was a welder by trade. He loved bull riding and Professional Bull Riding events.