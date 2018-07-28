Doyle Eubank

Funeral services for Mr. Doyle Eubank will be held 12 Noon Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Oakfield Baptist Church with Bro. Mickey Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Wards Grove Cemetery.

Mr. Eubank, age 67, passed away July 25, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Madison County to the late Roy and Beulah Faye Timberlake Eubank. Mr. Doyle was a member of Oakfield Baptist Church and was a volunteer fireman with the Madison County Fire Dept.

He is survived by one brother, Don Eubank and wife Debra.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 28, 2018, from 10 A.M. until service time at the church.

For more information, please call Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina 731-783-3026