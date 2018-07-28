Everyone is safe after a mobile home fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fire Department says everyone is safe after a mobile home fire this afternoon.

Assistant Chief Chris McPeak says when they arrived on scene the residence was fully engulfed in flames. He says three residents and a dog all got out safely. Officials say it took about thirty minutes to put out the blaze. The Henderson County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department were on scene. They say the home is a total loss. The source and origin are still under investigation.