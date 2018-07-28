Joyce D. Stockton

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Stockton of Jackson, TN; two daughters, Angela (Dallas) Shumate of Jackson, TN and Alisha (Jarrod) Clark of Jackson, TN; one brother, Tim Daniel of Henderson, TN; two sisters, Brenda Matheney of Jackson, TN and Kathy Nelson of Oroville, CA; her father, Dossie Daniel of Jackson, TN; and six grandchildren, Britney Shumate, Ripley Shumate, Bryson Shumate, Caden Clark, Reid Clark, and Linley Clark. She was preceded in death by her mother, Franklan Daniel.Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, East Union Baptist Church, 2244 Beech Bluff Road, Jackson, TN 38301, or MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1155 Pressler Street # 1360, Houston, TX 77030.SERVICES: The Family will be receiving friends, Friday, July 27, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.at Arrington Funeral Directors. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at East Union Baptist Church with Dr. Edgar Pierce and Dr. John Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Bluff Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 731-668-1111

