Peggy Jewell Ball

Ms. Peggy Jewell Ball, age 71 of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at McKenzie Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Her funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 28, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Stephens to officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Garden. Named as pallbearers are Adam Smith, Grant Smith, Brian Ball, Kevin Bomar, Richard Ball, and Jerry Millay; honorary pallbearers will be Van Ball, Robert Ball, Charles McNutt, Bill Wolfe, and Darrell Osborne.

Peggy Jewell Ball was born on October 19, 1946 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Colie Richard Ball, Sr. and the late Ruby Jewel Dean Ball. She is survived by sister: Patty Ball (Jerry) Millay of Owensboro, Kentucky, brother: Richard (Kathy) Ball of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, nephews: Kevin Bomar, Barry Bomar, Brian Bell, Adam Smith, and Grant Smith; several cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

Peggy was an LPN who formerly worked at Henry County General Hospital, Henry County Nursing Home, and Henry County Health Department. She loved needlework and helping others. Peggy was beloved by her family, friends, and her patients.