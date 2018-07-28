Spending tab in Tennessee governor’s race tops $51M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee governor’s race tab has topped $51 million before the Aug. 2 primary.

Adding activity from July 1 to 23, four Republicans have spent $45.7 million, infused $40.2 million of personal money and raised $13.2 million otherwise.

Ex-state economic development commissioner Randy Boyd personally added $5.2 million-plus in July. His election-long total is approaching $19.5 million.

At $21.1 million, Boyd is the biggest spender.

Congresswoman Diane Black added $2 million in July. Her total investment is $12.3 million.

House Speaker Beth Harwell and businessman Bill Lee didn’t contribute personal money this month. Their personal contributions remain $3.1 million and $5.3 million.

For Democrats, ex-Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has outspent House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh $4.4 million to $984,800. Dean added $750,000 in personal money this month, up to $1.5 million total.