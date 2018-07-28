Wilma Tucker

Funeral services for Wilma Tucker, age 69, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 11:00 AM at The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Plains Church cemetery. Mrs. Tucker passed away Monday, July 23, 2018 at Maplewood Health Care Center.

Visitation will begin Monday, July 30, 2018 from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Tucker will lie in state Tuesday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service. For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.