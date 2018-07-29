Fire breaks out at old Madison County Sheriff’s Department building

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire breaks out at the old Madison County Sheriff’s Department building.

According to Tom Mapes, the PIO for the sheriff’s office, the Jackson Fire Department responded to the fire at the old sheriff’s department on College Street just before 6 Sunday.

Mapes says the air conditioning unit caught fire, causing extensive smoke damage but no structural damage.

He he says no one was in the building when flames broke out because they recently moved to their new building by the McKellar Sipes Regional Airport.

No injuries were reported.