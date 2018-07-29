Jackson citizens enjoy the Toast of Jackson

Jackson, TN — This year the toast of Jackson kicked off its wine tasting with local wineries and businesses.

This is the 7th year the toast of Jackson has offered its event and each year the crowd gets bigger and bigger.

Members of the community were happy to have an event like this in Jackson.

“There’s a really great crowd here today, I’m really surprised that so many people turned out and um I think it’s just a really great event just to bring some awareness to um so local wineries,” said Jackson citizen Jeanna Frommel.

Executive Director Adam Acampora of Tennessee Farm Winegrowers says they uphold the event to gather local agriculture in West Tennessee.

“Really evangelizes local produced wine, local agriculture, grapes grown in Tennessee and wine produced here in Tennessee. So we try to find um, good festivals and good partners all over the state,” said Executive Director of Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Adam Acampora.

Citizens of Jackson have even had friends from out of town to come down to participate in the event.

“For Jackson, I think it’s a wonderful event, I’m glad to actual have something going on this weekend, I actually have a couple of friends from Nashville that came out here, so that’s good,” said Jackson Citizen Lauren Stooksberry.

“All the funds raised are going to a good cause,” said Adam Acampora.