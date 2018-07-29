Tax Free Weekend continues throughout Tennessee

Jackson, Tenn. — All across Tennessee businesses are tax free throughout the weekend. Tax free weekend will be continuing until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Businesses like best buy have had over 800 customers within in the first day.

Best Buy is offering student deals for the upcoming school year.

General manager Robbie Rains says students can access these deals in store and online.

“What it is they could actually do it at home on their phone you just go to bestbuy.com and you go to student deals and it lets you sign up and what happens is, it gives you a coupon and then at the register when you check out, let them scan the coupon and it can take up to 150 dollars off based off what your buying,” said Best Buy General Manager Robbie Rains.

Tax free weekend will continue Saturday through Sunday ending at 11:59 p.m.