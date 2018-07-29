Tax Free Weekend Final Day

Jackson, Tenn–

Today is the last day for Tax Free Weekend in Tennessee and stores like Target are offering all school supplies free of tax anything from pens pencils notebooks you name it, it’s all tax free. Many customers have been going out to stores to get their last minute items.

Target for one has had a lot of traffic and have been restocking regularly due to tax free weekend.

“It is great for the community, a lot of people drive from all over to come to the Jackson Target, so its been very exciting and a very busy weekend. We’ve been very excited,” said Executive Team Leader Era Parrish.

Many items have been selling out, but Target Executive Team Leader Era Parrish says school supplies in particular has had the most sales.

“Backpacks and binders have been flying off the shelf like crazy, its been interesting to trying to get them restocked in time. We definitely have a lot of people looking for the basic supplies, papers and pens and things like that,” said Parrish.

Parrish says these deals are great for the community of Jackson especially for larger families.

“Gives the parents an opportunity to get a bulk purchase and save money on that because most of the people in this area have maybe more than one child. So they gonna have a lot of items that they need to purchase,” said Parrish.

Tax Free Weekend ends Sunday night at 11:59, however many stores will be closing before then.

“This is the last day for it, tax free it does go it does go till almost midnight at eleven fifty nine. Our store does close a ten pm so you will have to be here before then to get any in store purchases,” said Parrish.