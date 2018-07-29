Tennessee primaries will clarify races for open House seats

With three open seats among Tennessee’s nine congressional districts, the state’s U.S. House contingent is going to welcome some new faces into the fold.

The partial makeover starts with the primaries.

On Thursday, Democrats and Republicans will choose party nominees in the races for the nine House seats in the November general election. Six incumbents appear safe in the primaries so the focus will be on two seats vacated by two candidates seeking other jobs, and another created by a retirement.

Knoxville Republican John Duncan Jr.’s decision to leave Congress frees up District 2. Republican Diane Black’s gubernatorial campaign clears District 6 for a new House member.

And Marsha Blackburn’s candidacy for U.S. Senate to replace fellow Republican Bob Corker opens up District 7.