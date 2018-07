731Day celebration coming up in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Coming up Tuesday, July 31, West Tennesseans will celebrate 731Day in Jackson.

Our Jackson Home will have apparel, journals and other items available for purchase at their pop-up shop at ComeUnity Cafe in downtown Jackson.

If you can’t make it to lunch, stop by “Porchfest” concerts beginning at 4 p.m. around midtown.

Find more information about the day’s events at the 731Day Facebook page.