A Mix Of Sun And Clouds Through Noon

Weather Update–

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. I hope everyone is having a great day. Temperatures this morning were about average in the upper 60s to around 70 this morning. Clouds as expected are decreasing this morning, though we do have a thin veil of cirrus clouds that moved in after 8:00 AM this morning. Otherwise expect a gradual increase in clouds later this afternoon as an upper trough arrives from the west. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Showers and storms may start to develop by about 1 or 2 this afternoon, the better chance and coverage though is more towards this evening as the upper level energy from the broad trough arrives along with the northward trending stationary boundary.

