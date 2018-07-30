Andrew Jackson Elementary holds ‘meet-and-greet’ for students, teachers

JACKSON, Tenn.–Representatives from Andrew Jackson Elementary gave back to their students just in time before school starts.

A teacher/student ‘meet and greet’ was held Monday evening at Chapel Ridge Apartments in Jackson to prepare students for their first day.

They handed out school supplies including binders, pencils, and markers as well uniform essentials such as polo shirts and skirts.

“So we wanted to just start the year off right before school starts and help parents out. a lot of parents have three or four children, this is a great way to relieve that stress from them from buying school supplies,” said Ramonica Dorsey, Principal of Andrew Jackson Elementary.

Dorsey says Andrew Jackson Elementary will be holding an open house Wednesday with the first full day of school Monday.