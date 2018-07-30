Chester County Eagles look to make a deeper run in the playoffs

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Chester County Eagles went 4-7 last season and lost to White House in the opening round of the 4-A state playoffs and look to make a deeper run in the playoffs this upcoming season.

Steve Robinson was named the Head football Coach at Chester County earlier this school year. Robinson said they had a few injuries with some of their key players, but they also had a few highs, where they gathered a number of region wins and Robinson said those were against teams they hadn’t previously beaten. Robinson said their goal is to win each and every day.

“I’ve told the kids back in the spring we are going to win the day. We are going to win the drill. We are going to win the practice and tomorrow we are going to come out and win tomorrow, and the next day and the next day and the next day, and eventually that mentality will carry over into Friday nights,” Robinson said.

Robinson spent the last 4 seasons with the Eagles as their Defensive Coordinator.