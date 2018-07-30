Dairy Queen’s ‘Miracle Treat Day’ is this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dairy Queen is hosting its 13th annual Miracle Treat Day to benefit Children’ Miracle Network Hospitals.

Dairy Queen restaurants will donate at least a dollar for every Blizzard treat sold on Thursday, Aug. 2.

The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raise funds to help save and improve the lives of kids treated at 170 children’s hospitals across the country.

All donations collected on Miracle Treat Day will stay within the community to support patients and their families in your area.

Learn more about Miracle Treat Day at miracletreatday.com. You can also connect on social media using the hashtag #miracletreatday.