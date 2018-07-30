Decorated West Tennessee Soccer coach steps down

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jeff Lean confirmed with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness Sports that he has stepped down as the Head Soccer coach at Jackson Christian School effective this past Friday.

Jeff Lean has the second most wins in west Tennessee soccer history, including 8 state tournament appearances between men’s and women’s soccer in 8 years, as well as 4 straight for women’s soccer. Lean also led the only athletic program in school history to have a graduating class go to the state playoffs every year of their high school career.

Lean released the following statement:

“I feel beyond blessed to have coached at Jackson Christian for 16 seasons. During my 8 years at Jackson Christian, my faith, my wife, my kids and then my Jackson Christian Soccer Family have been the most important things in my life. The administration, the parents and most importantly the players, have just been incredible during my 8 years at Jackson Christian and I am so proud of what we all built together. Our slogan was “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and I will always consider my players and parents family.”

Lean leaves behind a record of 210-78-22 and a wining percentage of 71.3 percent.

Lean is also the recipient of various local and state coaching awards from his time at Jackson Christian including, 14 District, Region, TSSAA Coach of the Year Awards, and the TSSAA A.F. Bridges Award for Male Coach of the Year, Jackson Christian’s first ever recipient of this award.