Golden Arches gets an upgrade in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–The golden arches in Humboldt will be open for business soon.

The McDonald’s in Humboldt has been closed since April and has since upgraded to a whole new level technology.

There are new kiosk to place your order, iPad games, and new kitchen equipment and a new drive-thru.

“It’s a bigger building. We’re excited about the new equipment. Everything is brand new with all of the new technology and we’re just excited to get back to our customers and what we love to do,” said store manager Michalina Koonce.

The store reopens Tuesday at 6 a.m.