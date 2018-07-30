Hardeman Co. Sheriff’s Office releases statement on Brian Lawler death

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement on the death of Brian Christopher Lawler, son of wrestling legend Jerry Lawler, over the weekend.

Brian Lawler, 46, died Sunday at Regional One Medical in Memphis after correctional officers found him hanging in his cell at the Hardeman County jail.

In a statement released Monday, Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen says Lawler, a Hardeman County resident, was in custody and facing charges of third offense DUI, felony evading arrest, and driving on a revoked driver’s license.

Because of Lawler’s notoriety, the statement says he was placed in a cell by himself, but was not on suicide watch because the department had no indication Lawler was suicidal.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, correctional officers found Lawler hanging in his cell and administered CPR before Lawler was taken to Memphis by helicopter.

The statement says Lawler appeared in Hardeman County General Sessions County and requested more time to determine if his family would hire an attorney or if a public defender would be appointed. He was being held in lieu of $40,000 bond on his pending charges.