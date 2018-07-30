How to prevent non-profit animal rescues from needing to be rescued

JACKSON, Tenn. — Here at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, we have covered a number of stories where law enforcement has forced the surrender of animals from a nonprofit or rescue in our area.

“There’s so many animals that are left behind the scenes that nobody is seeing suffering and die; in fields, in cages, in homes, and there’s got to be accountability,” said Lori Collins, founder and director of Redemption Road Rescue.

Collins says she has taken in many animals from horses to emus, that have come from other nonprofits or rescues in West Tennessee.

Hannah, a horse at Redemption Road Rescue, is a perfect example, having lived at two places that referred to themselves as rescues before calling Redemption Road home, and Collins said situations like this happen all the time.

“And what hurts in the end, when it gets overwhelming,” Collins said, “is the animals suffer for it.”

She says many people start non-profit rescues with good intentions, but then find themselves in a hoarding situation, leading to animals becoming malnourished, diseased, or even dying.

“Out of everything I do; you know we see a lot of gruesome stuff; the hardest thing I do as a rescue is to tell people, ‘I’m so sorry. We’re full. We cannot take anything in,'” said Collins.

Redemption Road Rescue volunteers say people need to remember when you take in an animal, you must care for it as your own until it is adopted.

“And seven days a week, because people ask, ‘are you there on the weekend,’ and I always joke and say, ‘well they do like to kind of eat everyday,” said Patti Simpson, secretary and volunteer at Redemption Road Rescue.

Collins said the lives of many animals could have been spared if rescues had requirements, were checked by state officials, or even asked for help. Then all animals can have the happy endings they truly deserve.

“And of course the happiest time is when they get adopted, and they find that special person,” Simpson said, “and they go off, and that’s really exciting for all of us.”

Many non-profits and animal rescues are successful in their cause, finding new homes for animals across the county. Collins says if you are interested in starting a non-profit rescue, she recommends volunteering and fostering. This will help you realize if you are ready to take on the job yourself.

If you see any form of animal cruelty in your area, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement, and if you would like to voice your opinion on non-profit rescue requirements, you can contact your state Agricultural Animal Welfare Department.