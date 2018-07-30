Huntingdon hospital to become Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon is undergoing a name change and will be known as Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County.

The health care provider announced the change Monday, saying it coincides with Baptist’s agreement with Quorum Health Corporation to purchase the assets of McKenzie Regional Hospital.

The hospital is 10 miles away from McKenzie Regional Hospital, according to a news release.

McKenzie Regional Hospital announced Friday that they will end most patient services by Sept. 15.

“When Quorum Health approached us about buying the assets of McKenzie Regional Hospital following Quorum’s decision to close the hospital, we considered how we could best serve the community and ensure continued access to health care for all of Carroll County, particularly McKenzie residents,” Jason Little, president and CEO of Baptist, said in the release. “By partnering with McKenzie Medical Center, which already offers primary and urgent care to the community, we could focus on strengthening our existing presence in Carroll County and enhance the emergency, specialty and surgical services we provide for all residents. We look forward to serving all of Carroll County at the newly named Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County.”

The assets in McKenzie include the hospital buildings, land, equipment and ambulance equipment, according to the release.

Baptist plans to continue operating outpatient diagnostics in partnership with McKenzie Medical Center and will work with its partner, Priority Ambulance, to ensure uninterrupted 911 ambulance service for all of Carroll County including McKenzie, according to the release.

Baptist, one of the largest health care providers in the country, has 21 hospitals in three states, including the former Baptist Huntingdon in Carroll County, according to the release.