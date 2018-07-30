James “Peanut” Turnbow

On February 15, 1963 he was united in marriage to Shelba Jean McFall, who survives.

James, also known as “Peanut”, was a pilot driver for 10 years for an escort business and was the owner of Turnbow Trucking Company for 47 years. In his spare time he loved singing in a quartet and spending time with his grandchildren.

James departed this life on July 23, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 78 years and 10 months.

In addition to his wife, Shelba of 55 years, he is survived by one daughter, Penelope Yvonne Turnbow and her spouse, Donna Hester of Memphis, Tennessee and James Douglas (Doug) Turnbow and his spouse, Angela of Crump, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Alexandria Mariah Turnbow, James Nicholas Turnbow and Olivia Yvonne Turnbow; one brother, Donnie Ray Turnbow and his spouse, Paige of Crump, Tennessee.

James was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Emily Yvonne Turnbow.

Services will be held on July 28, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah in Savannah, Tennessee, with Lloyd Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in the Crump Cemetery at Crump, Tennessee