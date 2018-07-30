Man accused of firing AR-15 at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police made an arrest in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in west Jackson.

Keontis Jenkins appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on multiple charges including reckless endangerment, theft and a firearms count. Police said he is accused of opening fire Friday night at an apartment complex on Miller Avenue.

“Said that he saw two males walking around the apartment building with guns and a laser,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson read from an affidavit.

Police said Jenkins told them two men shot at his apartment, so he got an AR-15 and fired back, according to court documents. Officers said one of the rounds fired by Jenkins hit a neighbor’s apartment with two children inside, ages 6 and 10. Police said no one got hurt.

Neighbors declined to comment on camera out of fear of retaliation.

Jackson police said they did not find any evidence of incoming rounds hitting Jenkins’ apartment building. Officers say they did not find any empty shell casings outside of the apartment.

“Recovered six firearms and a large amount of ammunition from the residence,” Judge Anderson read from an affidavit.

Investigators said one of the guns was reported stolen in Jackson on July 23. Officers said a rifle in Jenkins’ apartment also had the serial number permanently scratched off.

The judge set Jenkins’ bond at $50,000 and ordered he be held for a probation violation.

Jenkins is scheduled to return to court Aug. 9 at 1:30 p.m.